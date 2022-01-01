Olivia Rodrigo, the singer of “Drivers License,” reveals how she gets over a breakup, and it confirms what her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett said about her.

Olivia Rodrigo, the singer of “Drivers License,” reveals how she copes with breakups, and it confirms what her ex Joshua Bassett said about her.

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, was a huge hit.

Her songs are inspired by her own personal experiences, such as her relationship with Joshua Bassett.

Rodrigo recently revealed how she copes with breakups, which coincides with what her ex, Bassett, has said about the pop star.

Olivia Rodrigo, 30, spoke to British Vogue about how she gets over an ex.

“How do you get over someone?” she was asked.

“Aside from cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to forgive not only them, but yourself for allowing everything to happen,” the 18-year-old pop star responded.

That is what I’ve discovered.”

Rodrigo doesn’t seem to maintain friendships with her ex-boyfriends or even keep in touch with them.

The “Brutal” singer also stated that her songs are inspired by her own personal experiences.

“Where should I look for creative inspiration?” Rodrigo was asked. “From your life and relationships,” he replied.

Also from the lives and relationships of your friends.”

Many of Rodrigo’s song lyrics, based on her response, are likely to reflect her real-life experiences.

Rodrigo’s approach to getting over a breakup is eerily similar to what her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, has said about her.

On Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Bassett played Rodrigo’s co-star.

Rodrigo’s relationship with Bassett is widely believed to have inspired nearly all of the songs on her award-winning debut album, Sour, including the lead single, “drivers license.”

3. According to GQ, Bassett and Rodrigo haven’t spoken since she released her first song about him.

“[She] hasn’t spoken to me since the release of ‘drivers license,'” Bassett said, despite claiming to have tried to contact her.

Despite the fact that “Sour” was released in May, “Drivers license” was released in January 2021.

As a result, Bassett and Rodrigo haven’t spoken in almost a year.

Despite the fact that he is unable to contact his ex, Bassett claims that Rodrigo’s music is unavoidable.

Because of the pop star’s popularity, her songs are played constantly wherever he goes.

“I’d be driving to sessions and in one Uber ride, I’d hear two songs on the same station,” he explained.

Bassett also related how, during the summer, he was in a coffee shop and the staff began playing Rodrigo’s songs over and over until he left.

One of the employees, he claimed, apologized to him…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.