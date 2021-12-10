Olivia Wilde defends dating as a single mother, saying that she owes it to her children to be happy.

Olivia Wilde defends dating as a single mother, saying, “I owe it to my children to be happy.”

Olivia Wilde considers her own happiness to be just as important as her children’s feelings when it comes to dating as a single mom.

“Parenting forces you to be open and honest about your life choices.

It puts decisions you’re making in sharp, clear focus,” the actress, 37, told Vogue in her January 2022 cover story, which was published online on Thursday, December 9.

“I believe that we owe it to our children to be happy.”

They’re aware of it.

They’re extremely intuitive.

It’s ridiculous to think you can fool your kids into thinking you’re happy.”

In 2014 and 2016, she and her then-partner, Jason Sudeikis, welcomed their son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, into the world.

The actor, 46, has been dating his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell since their split in November 2020.

In the case of Wilde, he’s dating Harry Styles of One Direction.

Despite being chastised in the past for vacationing in Italy with the Grammy winner without Otis and Daisy, the House alum told the outlet that it is “very easy to control women by using guilt and shame” — but she has “no time” for such feelings.

The filmmaker continued, “You can go deep on Cold War influences on family structure, why we all think we need, you know, a two-parent household and a microwave.”

“Learning to have a voice and taking my voice seriously has been the work I’ve done personally over the last decade.”

Although Wilde rarely speaks about her relationship with Styles, she recently made it a family affair by bringing her children and parents to one of his California concerts.

In a fan video released last month, she was seen singing and dancing with Otis and Daisy.

“Losing him was the hardest thing I’ve gone through as an adult,” Wilde said in an interview with Vogue about naming her youngest child after her late uncle’s daughter.

I’ve also been through a lot of s–t.”

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in July, Wilde has been “coparenting well” with Sudeikis since their divorce, and she wishes her ex-husband all the best in his relationship with Hazell, 35.

