Olivia Wilde says of her relationship with Harry Styles, “I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been.”

Olivia Wilde says about her relationship with Harry Styles, “I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been.”

Olivia Wilde has transformed herself into a true force in the entertainment industry over the years.

However, the beloved actordirector’s personal life has made headlines in the past year.

Wilde has been in a whirlwind romance with Harry Styles, a pop star.

Until now, Wilde has kept a low profile when it comes to the affair.

In a new Vogue interview, she opened up about her personal life in a roundabout way.

It drew the attention of her adoring public.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were first seen holding hands at a wedding in January 2021.

Styles and Wilde began dating just two months after she divorced her longtime boyfriend Jason Sudeikis, according to Us Weekly.

The couple was seen on multiple occasions in the months following their understated debut, from local pubs in London to Styles’ home in Los Angeles.

They also collaborated on Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde’s directorial project.

(The film will be released in September 2022.) Throughout it all, Wilde and Styles have managed to stay out of the spotlight.

They don’t talk about their personal lives much, and they never bring up their romance.

Olivia Wilde gave fans an indirect glimpse into her romance with Styles in a recent Vogue interview.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said of why the world is so obsessed with her relationship with Styles.

But, I believe you realize that when you’re truly happy, it doesn’t matter what other people think of you.

All that matters to you is what is genuine, as well as what and who you love.”

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” Wilde said, without mentioning Styles by name.

And I’m in better health than I’ve ever been, which is wonderful.”

Fans hoping for more information on why the two met in the first place may be disappointed.

Despite the high-profile nature of her relationship with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, it’s clear that Wilde is determined to keep her privacy.

