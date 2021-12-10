Olivia Wilde’s 2 Kids Get ‘Momma Love’ Tattoos — See the Ink!

Olivia Wilde visited celebrity tattoo artist Dr.

Woo to two special designs honoring her children, both of which are adorable.

On Thursday, December 9, the 37-year-old actress posted a photo of her completed tattoos to her 4 million Instagram followers.

“Otis” is written in script on her right forearm, and “Daisy” is written in the same font on her left.

“Mommas love,” Woo captioned the black-and-white photograph.

Wilde has two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, whom they welcomed into the world in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

After seven years of engagement, the former couple decided to call it quits in November 2020.

They began dating in 2011, and Sudeikis proposed to Wilde in 2013, while she was pregnant with her son Otis.

This isn’t Wilde’s first tattoo, nor is it her first sentimental design.

She has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “all love, A” in a typewriter-inspired font.

“It’s in memory of my late uncle Alexander Cockburn,” she said in 2013 on Reddit.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful friend.”

The tattoo is his final message to me.

It reminds me to love everyone the same way he did.”

She also got a large constellation tattoo on her forearm in July 2018, which appears to be dedicated to Otis.

She shared a photo of the tattoo on Instagram with the caption, “Heatwave activities include…” and “For my little o.”

In the past year, the Booksmart director isn’t the only celebrity to get tattoos for her kids.

Tori Spelling got each of her children’s initials tattooed on her forearm in May.

Jana Kramar, meanwhile, got a delicate script design that read “JolieJace” in honor of her daughters Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3, in July.

There were plenty of tribute tattoos last year as well.

Madonna got her first tattoo in honor of her six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere, and it was the letters L, R, D, M, S, and E.

The Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood provided the ink, which now adorns the music legend’s wrist in typewriter font.

