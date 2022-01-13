Olly Alexander from Years and Years is a fictional character from the television series Years and Years.

Years and Years’ frontman, OLLY Alexander, also stars in the hit drama It’s A Sin.

He’s 31 years old and already making a name for himself as an artist and LGBT advocate.

Years and Years’ lead singer, Olly Alexander, is a synth-pop band from the United Kingdom.

Olly was born in the North Yorkshire town of Harrogate in the year 1990.

After finishing his GCSEs, he enrolled at Hereford College of Arts, but dropped out to pursue an acting career.

Olly starred in the 2008 film Sumerhill and also appeared in the 2009 film Tormented and the 2014 film The Riot Club.

Years and Years was formed in 2010 by Olly, Mikey Goldsmith, and Emre Turkmen, who are also musicians.

In January 2021, the two announced their departure from the band, leaving Olly to pursue a solo career.

CelebNetWorths.com estimates the star’s net worth at around (dollar)1.5 million (£1.1 million).

Acting, singing, and songwriting will all contribute to his income.

There’s no proof that Olly is dating anyone right now.

“I’m hopeful to have more sex… it’s very difficult to be single in the age of Covid,” he told The Guardian in January 2021.

Years and Years have charted in the UK five times, with five top ten hits.

Their first single, I Wish I Knew, was released in July 2012, but it was King, released in 2015, that catapulted the band to fame, reaching No. 1 on the charts.

Their debut album Communion also charted at number one in the United Kingdom, and their second album Palo Santo was released to critical acclaim in 2018.

If You’re Over Me, Desire, and Shine are some of the other big hits that have topped the UK singles charts.

In It’s a Sin, Alexander portrayed Ritchie Tozer.

The series, which is named after The Pet Shop Boys’ hit single, follows the lives of three young men during the horrors of the 1980s Aids epidemic.

Richie, an 18-year-old from the Isle of Wight who hasn’t told his parents about his sexuality, is played by Olly.

He finds freedom in London and pursues his dreams of becoming an actor.

Since its premiere, it has become Channel 4’s most binged series.