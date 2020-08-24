Olly Murs admits he ‘hurts every day’ without Caroline Flack and says there’s a ‘massive hole in his life’ without her

HEARTBROKEN Olly Murs says the death of his best friend Caroline Flack still hurts him every day.

Olly, who hosted The X Factor with the tragic star, opened up about the massive hole in his life six months on from her suicide.

The grieving pop star, who Caroline said was her “soulmate”, revealed he still listens to her voice notes and reads their old WhatsApp messages.

He said: “When you do lose someone that you care about and you love, I’m still struggling.

“It still hurts every day thinking about what she must have gone through.

“When you’re grieving you’re just finding things. I had voice notes from Caroline for years.

“I had a three-year WhatsApp conversation and somehow it had been deleted.

“I’d only got the last year of our conversation and I was going through my phone looking for voice notes just wanting to hear her voice again, hear her conversation, just searching for things.”

Olly, 36, added of Caroline, who was found dead at the age of 40 in February: “Me and Caz didn’t speak or message every day but there’s a massive hole in my life without Caz in it.

“I just miss those moments of crazy stories where we’d WhatsApp or ring each other and have the most random conversations about the most random things. I’m going to miss that forever.

“I know that goodbyes are not forever. I know I’ll see her again at some point so I look forward to that day.”

Olly and Caroline hosted X Factor together for one series, after presenting spin-off Xtra Factor as a duo.

Olly told how a heartfelt message she sent him about their time working together still upsets him.

He asked people who knew him to “write something for me” on his last tour — and Caroline replied instantly.

Olly recalled: “It came from the top of her head straight away.

“She wrote this. She said, ‘When I met Olly for the first time I felt like I’d met my soulmate. It was just like meeting someone I’d known all my life.

“I’ve never laughed as much as I did in 2007 when we first hosted The Xtra Factor and that experience will always stay with me forever.’”

He added on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To… podcast: “It always gets me upset when I read it. For me, it made me realise the time we had together was one of her happiest moments.”

Despite their flirty relationship on and off screen, he said they were like brother and sister.

Olly, now dating bodybuilder Amelia Tank, said: “We had fights. We had great moments together. We argued. We had everything.

“We just had a special chemistry. People thought we were together. We weren’t together.

“We never, ever got together. We never ever pulled each other. We never did.

“We were just always like brother and sister. I don’t know, it was a weird friendship.

“I’ve never experienced that level of friendship before. We had a chemistry and connection.”

Caroline was found dead in her North London flat weeks after she learned she would be taken to court for allegedly striking her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, 28.

Earlier this month a coroner ruled that the Love Island presenter deliberately took her own life.

Olly went on: “For Caz to not be here any more, it’s hard. It’s difficult.

“It doesn’t get easy but I’m just fortunate I have so many great memories with her and have so many amazing times with her that I can look back on.

“And I’m very fortunate a lot of it is documented and a lot of it is on TV.”

