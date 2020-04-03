Olly Murs praises ‘incredible’ Essex NHS nurses

Olly Murs has praised the ‘incredible’ group of NHS nurses who went viral last week after posting a video dancing to one of his songs while changing shifts in an Essex hospital.

The singer, 35, from Essex, surprised the group of nurses live on This Morning today after the video of the Basildon Hospital theatre team dancing to his track ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ went viral, being viewed 600,000 times on Twitter and 33,000 on Facebook.

He hailed the hospital staff as ‘amazing’ and said they were ‘raising people’s spirits’ while working on the ‘front line’ of the coronavirus crisis – even offering them all free tickets to his tour, once he’s allowed to continue.

Appearing via video link, Olly said: ‘That video was amazing it was incredible, you’re all welcome to come to my next tour, when we’re back on the road and we’re allowed to do it, 100%. It was incredible, thank you so much you guys on the front line, for helping everyone.

He added: ‘At the moment, we need to rally together and stay at home and seeing the workers lifting everyone’s spirits was great.’

One of the nurses confirmed that the video was filmed as the group were changing shifts, revealing: ‘It’s a shift change, there’s always a shift change around this time.

‘There’s always an overlap, so we can talk about the day ahead and that’s how the video happened. They’re all done in between, there was no patients around.’

The nurse added: ‘We’ve been working together for ten years, we’re professionals and we’re here to do a job.

‘We have time between us to reflect and stay upbeat and that’s what we’re going to do.’

This comes after news that the public has been asked to stand on doorsteps and on balconies later this week to pay tribute to NHS workers.

The show of appreciation is planned for Thursday at 8pm when organisers hope to emulate the astonishing scenes in Italy, Spain and France of millions applauding healthcare staff.

The ‘clap for our carers’ plan was widely shared on social media yesterday and quickly backed by celebrities including singer Cheryl, actress Lisa Riley and Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

Thousands of medical students have volunteered to help doctors and nurses with childcare so they can continue to work on the front line.

Some final-year medical students have been allowed to graduate early to help the overstretched health service, but younger year groups have been frustrated by their inability to offer any help.

However, students whose exams and work placements have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak have pooled their resources to form a network called National Health Supporters.

The idea emerged on a local Facebook group in Edinburgh early last week but has snowballed into a directory of almost 15,000 clinicians and students in every corner of the UK.