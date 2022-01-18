Olympia Williams, Serena Williams’ daughter, proves she can compete with mom on the tennis court — watch!

Olympia Williams, Serena Williams’ daughter, proves she can compete with her mother on the tennis court — watch!

Serena Williams may face stiff competition in the form of her daughter, Olympia Williams.

The 4-year-old demonstrates her tennis skills with an impressive backstroke in a video posted to her Instagram account.

The caption next to the video reads, “Practice makes progress.”

The mini athlete lets out a powerful grunt as she sends the ball back across the net, channeling her mother.

Olympia’s tennis style is also on point, as she’s dressed in a black-and-white workout outfit for the occasion.

“It’s Oracene all over again,” Olympia’s aunt, Venus Williams, wrote in the comments, referring to her and Serena’s mother, who also served as their coach when they were children, while friend Lala Anthony added, “Yes.”

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. shared this post.

(@olympiaohanian) (@olympiaohanian) (@olympia

While the Grand Slam winner, who welcomed Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017, has shared updates on her daughter’s tennis skills on social media, it appears that her daughter’s passion is music.

“She enjoys tennis, but I’m not sure.”

Honestly, she enjoys playing the piano,” Williams, 40, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November.

“I played a lot of piano music while she was in my tummy.”

“She’s teaching me!”

“I have a baby Mozart,” she added, “but of course, every parent thinks they have a baby Beethoven or whatever.”

“I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano… @olympiaohanian,” Williams captioned a video she posted in September. Olympia guides her mother as they sit at the piano and practice an exercise.

The athlete tries to keep up but is unable to grasp the keys.

Before the video cuts off, she asks the tot, “Are you going to fire me?”

