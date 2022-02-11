Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White or ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Nina Dobrev: Who Has a Higher Net Worth?

Shaun White, a snowboarding legend, was rumored to be dating Nina Dobrev, a Vampire Diaries star, in February 2020.

They were photographed together on a bike ride in Malibu the following month.

Then, in May, they made it official on Instagram, sharing a photo and video of Dobrev giving White a haircut while she was in quarantine.

Since then, the couple has blossomed into a “beautiful relationship,” according to White. Here’s more on the celebrity couple, including who has a higher net worth: the Olympic gold medalist or his actress girlfriend.

Dobrev’s given name is Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva, and she was born in the month of January.

Michaela and Kamen were born on September 9, 1989, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Her family moved to Canada when she was two years old, and she grew up in Toronto.

Her first major acting role was as Mia Jones on the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2006.

She left the show in 2009 to play Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries, a role she played for six seasons.

Dobrev has also appeared in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Let’s Be Cops, The Final Girls, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Dog Days, and Love Hard, among other TV shows and films.

She has a net worth of (dollar)11 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Isn’t that more than her Olympian beau has to offer?

@ninadobrev is ready to support @shaunwhite at the #WinterOlympics! (via IG Storynina) pic.twitter.comElRkqLijp

While Dobrev’s net worth isn’t insignificant, it pales in comparison to White’s, which is estimated to be worth (dollar)65 million.

The athlete was born on the 9th of September.

White was born on March 3, 1986, in San Diego, California, to parents Cathy and Roger. He is the youngest of four children and had to undergo two open-heart operations due to a congenital heart defect before he was a year old.

He started skateboarding and snowboarding at a young age and was even mentored by Tony Hawk, the legendary skateboarder.

White holds the world record for most X-Games gold medals and Olympic gold medals won by a snowboarder.

He’s also won 10 ESPY Awards for Best Male Action Sports Athlete and Best Male US Olympic Athlete, according to the Team USA website.

However, the vast majority of White’s…

