OMG! Kourtney Kardashian’s All-Over Body Tattoos Have Fans Furious — See the Pic!

OMG! Kourtney Kardashian’s All-Over Body Tattoos Have Fans Going Crazy — See the Pic!

Kourtney Kardashian got a taste of ink — but that doesn’t mean she’ll be putting any permanent designs on her blank canvas anytime soon.

Travis Barker posted a photo of his fiancée sitting in his lap with tattoos all over her chest, arms, and legs to Instagram on Tuesday, December 28 (see the photo here).

Her extensive tattoo canvas is undoubtedly inspired by her soon-to-be husband, who has over 100 tattoos.

Of course, the Poosh founder didn’t get a full body of tattoos in a single day.

The edited photo was created by artist Cheyenne Randall, who also shared it on her Instagram page.

Randall wrote in the original image’s caption, “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik.”

Several of the Blink 182 drummer’s 6.3 million Instagram followers praised Kardashian’s tattoos in the comments section.

“I hope she keeps them,” one commenter said.

“Just when I thought Kourtney couldn’t get any hotter,” another added.

Surprisingly, many people appear to be unaware that the photo has been altered and that the tattoos aren’t real.

Many critics, however, were disappointed to see this photo in their feeds.

“Strange how she changes for him,” one commenter said, adding, “nothing of Kourtney is left.”

“Stop changing yourself for a man,” one social media user said, while another added, “Omg no don’t turn her into something she isn’t.”

Kourtney has a reputation for not having any tattoos, which is likely why critics are so enraged by the prospect of her getting her entire body inked so casually.

From Kim’s Divorce to Kourtney’s Engagement, the biggest Kardashian-Jenner Family Moments in 2021

In October, Kardashian and Barker married.

The musician proposed to his girlfriend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, with an oval-shaped diamond engagement ring valued at (dollar)1 million.

In January of this year, the happy couple began dating.

At the time, an insider told Us, “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.”

“They’ve been friends for a long time and have been dating for a few months.

Travis has been smitten with Kourtney for a long time.”

What’s left is history.

