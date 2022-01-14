On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek, Is Kimberly Being a Stage Mom to Boyfriend Usman?

A sneak peek at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which will air on Sunday.

Kimberly’s surprise when she sees Usman filming a “sexy scene” for a music video is captured in the film 16.

Take a look right now!

Usman AKA Sojaboy, a Nigerian rapper, may have a new “Baby Girl,” but she isn’t who you think.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Usman already wrote a hit song for ex-wife “Baby Girl” Lisa, a former 90 Day Fiancé love interest, and now he’s written an ode to another woman he met on the internet: Zara.

The only problem is that Usman is already dating Kim, a super-fan who traveled halfway around the world to see him film his latest music video for the eponymous track.

And it’s not just the love triangle that’s causing problems on set.

“I’m excited for the video shoot,” Usman says to the camera in an exclusive sneak peek at the episode airing Sunday, January. “It’s just that I’m having some lack of competency from my team—which I’m not happy with.”

number sixteen

“But Kimberly, she’s putting in so much effort, and I really appreciate it.”

The music video director encourages Usman to have a “more sexy-like scene” with a model, and Kim’s patience begins to wane.

“I’m watching Usman with this model and thinking to myself, ew,” Kim admits.

“He doesn’t do that to me.”

“And also, I’m thinking, ”Zara’? That’s kind of a weird name for a song.’ But when I asked Usman, ‘Oh, who is Zara?’ he was like, ‘Oh, Zara is just a name for all the girls named Zara across the world.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f—k? What does that mean?’ But I’m going to hold it together because I’m here to support

Kim, on the other hand, channels her support into stage mom duties, yelling at Usman to “get your energy up.”

“Do it for me,” she yells.

Watch Usman’s reaction to Kim’s presence on set in the cheesy video above!

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8 p.m. The series is also available on discovery(plus).