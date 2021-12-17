On ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Syngin and Tania Sob During Emotional Final Goodbye

Syngin and Tania’s 90 Day Fiancé journey has finally come to an end.

Syngin moved out of the Connecticut apartment they shared on Friday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life because things between them were getting complicated, as they were still sleeping together and acting like a couple despite their decision to end their marriage.

Syngin confessed to Tania that he had joined a dating app last week, and she told him that if he wanted to start seeing other people, he needed to move out.

Syngin agreed to move on with his life and planned to stay with a friend in Arizona.

Despite the fact that Tania expressed an interest in accompanying him on the road trip to Arizona, he declined because they needed to separate.

Tania, on the other hand, said she was “in denial” about his departure and that she wanted to spend one last romantic night with him.

Syngin admitted that while he was sad that their marriage was coming to an end, he was also relieved because they had been fighting so much.

Tania, on the other hand, expressed her dissatisfaction with his efforts to save their relationship.

“I don’t know how many times I told you that you need to put yourself first before you put me first, and instead you just kept trying to put me first, like staying here in Connecticut even though I kept telling you that I’d move with you,” she said, referring to his dissatisfaction with his current residence in Connecticut.

“And you never paid attention to anything I said.”

But Syngin had had enough.

“Jesus, stop blaming me for everything!”

Stop putting it back on me,” he retorted angrily.

“Right now, I’m looking out for myself; I’m not here to make you happy.”

the

I’ve been doing it for a long time.

I’ve been trying to make you happy and comfortable in this situation for three and a half years.

I’m finished now, dude.

I’m not going to sugarcoat anything anymore.

“I’m done with this.”

Syngin began to cry as Tania walked away, expressing his dissatisfaction with their final night together.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.