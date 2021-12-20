On a budget of £2.20, a woman transforms her drab bathroom into a stylish oasis.

With just £2.20, a woman transforms her drab bathroom into a stylish retreat.

A FORTY-YEAR-OLD DIY enthusiast transformed her parents’ bathroom from a drab, out-of-date space into a chic modern retreat.

She updated the white cabinets to a chic dark blue and spruced up the sink unit for only £2.20.

While her parents were away, Kelli Jarrell, a thrift and up-cycling enthusiast, transformed the bathroom into a modern space.

It previously had gaudy wallpaper and drab white cabinets.

The doors of the sink cabinet cabinet were changed to a stylish deepgrey blue as part of the revamped style.

Budget-conscious DIY fans have viewed the popular TikTok 13k times.

Kelli cut costs by painting the front of the unit with a (dollar)3 (£2.20) sample pot of paint.

When asked which paint she chose, she said, “Valspar Ocean Storm! I just used a paint sample but for the most durability, use cabinet paint!”

“Did you have to sand it first or did you just paint over the white?” asked another viewer.

“Lightly sanded!” the DIYer replied, “I recommend priming andor sanding! Always prime going dark to light!”

Fans of the transformation expressed their delight at the transformation.

“Wow, what a big difference – looks great!” one person exclaimed.

“HUGE DIFFERENCE!! GOOD JOB,” said another.

