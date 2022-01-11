On a Caribbean beach, Leonardo DiCaprio can’t take his gaze away from his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

On the beach with his girlfriend, LEONARDO ­DiCaprio takes a quick look at the sea.

The 47-year-old actor from Don’t Look Up is relaxing in St Barts with his girlfriend, actress Camila Morrone.

Camila appeared to be in a good mood as she spoke with Leo, who couldn’t take his gaze away from her.

The couple has kept their relationship a secret and is rarely seen together in public.

Leo received praise for his performance as an astronomer in Don’t Look Up, a Netflix climate disaster satire film.

UN climate change envoy Leo was arrested last year after being seen on billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s superyacht.

Camila and the Wolf Of Wall Street actor have been dating since 2017 and live together in Los Angeles.

Daisy Jones and The Six, a new Amazon TV series starring the actress, is currently airing.

In the new drama, which will premiere in the new year, she plays the girlfriend of the lead singer of a fictional rock band from the 1970s.