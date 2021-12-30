On a family vacation to Mexico, teen mom Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis and baby Ace, a 7-month-old twin, wear Burberry swimwear.

On a family vacation in Mexico, Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis and baby Ace, a 7-month-old twin, wear Burberry swimsuits.

On the family’s Mexican vacation, Cheyenne Floyd’s fiancé Zach Davis and their seven-month-old son Ace wore matching Burberry swimsuits.

The MTV star shared photos from her vacation on Instagram.

Zach shared a series of pictures with Ace on Instagram on Wednesday.

The father-son duo were photographed near the pool, wearing plaid Burberry swimsuits and hats.

“Los momentos son para siempre,” he captioned the shots.

On his Instagram Story, Zach continued to document their matching outfits by posting a photo of Ace sitting in his lap.

Cheyenne, 29, also gave Teen Mom OG fans a sneak peek into their trip to Mexico by sharing a photo of her nephew and her four-year-old daughter Ryder relaxing by the pool.

Cheyenne also shared a photo of Ace smiling happily in his Burberry outfit.

Cheyenne and Zach welcomed Ace in May, and she has a son named Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

On social media, the MTV star frequently flaunts her adorable children.

Cheyenne posted a photo of herself, Ryder, Ace, and Zach celebrating Christmas on Instagram over the weekend.

The family posed in matching tan pajamas in front of their Christmas tree, which had a pile of gifts underneath it.

In other photos, the four members of the family wore matching black shirts.

In the first of two photos, Cheyenne is holding Ace on her lap, while Zach is holding Ryder.

In the second photograph, the parents have switched their children.

“Happy Holidays,” the Teen Mom star captioned the photo, and she received many holiday wishes from her fans.

Zach has been a supportive step-parent to Cheyenne’s oldest child, Ryder, despite the fact that he is not his biological child.

He even got a tattoo of Ryder’s face on his hand to show his love for his stepdaughter.

Along with the portrait, he had her name tattooed.

Cheyenne was the first to tweet about the tattoo, writing, “My fiancé tattooed his bonus daughter’s portrait today.”

“I am so blessed to have a man who not only loves me but also loves my daughter as his own,” she continued.

“Seriously crying omg,” said one fan, who couldn’t get enough of the display.

“Omg that’s so beautiful! I’m crying,” said a second Instagram user.

It’s lovely to see a man who loves your child as if he were his own.

That’s how it ought to be.

You got your hands on a genuine one…

God bless you, one for whom we all pray!”

“That’s a beautiful expression of love and to show Ryder that she’s just as much a part of his heart as you and Ace are,” another user agreed, writing.