On a new TikTok video, Travis Barker’s 15-year-old daughter Alabama is ripped apart by cruel trolls who say things like “act your age” and “shorten your nails.”

On a new TikTok video, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 15, is ripped apart by cruel trolls who say things like “act your age” and “shorten your nails.”

On TikTok, Alabama Barker has received backlash for dressing and acting “much older” than she is, with fans advising her to enjoy her childhood.

The model has appeared in videos with her father, Travis Barker, and her soon-to-be step siblings, including Penelope Disick.

Alabama, 15, posted a new video to her 1.6 million TikTok followers on Tuesday.

The teen posed in front of a mirror in a tiny terrycloth romper that flaunted her figure in the video.

While out with friends, she wore her blonde hair curly and wore full-on glam makeup.

Alabama sung Drake’s Girls Want Girls while pointing her acrylic nails at the camera.

While many fans gushed about how “pretty” she looked, others were concerned that the child star was dressing and acting far beyond her years.

“This girl needs to act her age!! She’s too f**king pretty to be stuck like this…I hate it,” one complained.

“Shorten those nails…You’re too gorgeous for all that,” another agreed.

Another said, “She looks like she’s in her 30s,” while a fourth pleaded, “Stop trying to be an adult, it’s so sick.”

"Be a kid girl! You're growing up way

Alabama has recently made headlines for incorporating various family members into her TikToks.

Though the majority of her videos have been well received, the teen recently shared one that fans found “awkward” and “embarrassing.”

Alabama danced in front of her father, who was sitting on a bed, in low-waisted skinny jeans and an open leather jacket that revealed a black bra in the TikTok video.

Landon walked in behind Alabama, sat on the bed, and danced while dressed entirely in white.

Travis sat cross-legged in the midst of the chaos, expressionless, staring dead-pan at his children dancing in house slippers and a studded black hoodie pulled up over his head.

“One thing ab is I’m gonna dance,” Alabama captioned her TikTok video, as fans rushed to the comments section to comment on the celebrity child’s TikTok.

“Your dad is fed up with y’all,” one wrote, while another agreed, “He’s rethinking his entire life right now.”

“Travis looking like, ‘What have I done?'” wrote a third, while a fourth wrote, “Travis wondering how he went from Blink 182 life to TikToks.”

Others were more interested in their dancing abilities, with one fan joking, “Why does Landon dance like that?”

“Why does he look so awk?” said another roaster.

Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children together.

He is currently engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, with whom he has two children.

