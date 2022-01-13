On a pizza and ice cream date night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson kiss and cuddle.

KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all over each other earlier this week while eating pizza.

The two were caught getting comfortable with each other during a secret date at an LA restaurant, as The Sun exclusively reported.

While waiting for their food, the couple was seen holding hands and hugging each other tightly inside Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant.

Pete, 28, was dressed casually in a white jacket and black cap.

Kim, 41, was dressed in a blue-gray sweater with tight leather pants.

“They were there around 8 p.m. (Tuesday) night,” a fellow diner told The Sun.

They were the only two people in the room.

The booth is in the corner.

“He’s facing the restaurant, and she’s facing only him.”

At the table, they were kissing.”

“During the date, they were definitely intimate and leaning into each other,” he continued.

The power couple stopped by a local Rite-Aid Pharmacy after dinner for some Thrifty brand ice cream.

The term “frugal” could also be used to describe the occasion.

Despite the fact that Pete and Kim are both extremely wealthy, they seem to enjoy keeping date nights simple and authentic.

Kris Jenner is getting irritated by it.

According to The Sun, the mother is insisting that her daughter and Pete Davidson go on more high-profile dates.

The KUWTK matriarch, 66, is reportedly becoming “irritated” by the new couple’s “low-key” appearances, according to a source.

Kim and Pete have been to the movies, to see, and now to dinner at Jon and Vinny’s in Staten Island in recent weeks.

They were also seen having breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room.

Kris, who hosted a birthday party for Pete at her Palm Springs mansion in November, is a fan of the comedian, according to an insider, but wants him to step up his game in his new romance.

They said, “Kris thought Kim’s relationship with Pete was wonderful, and a great distraction just when it was needed.”

“She thought Pete provided a fresh perspective, and at a time when people had written Kim off, it reinvigorated her interest and relevance, revealing a new side to her.”

“However, Kris is becoming increasingly irritated by how low-key everything is.”

“She thinks Pete is too quiet,” the source continued.

Sure, he has a successful career, but he has no ability to add value to Kim’s brand.

“Kim appears to be content, but Kris is bored and rolls her eyes at the ‘low-key pizza dates.'”

Kris’ representative has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

