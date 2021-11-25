On a promotional flyer for No Way Home, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man head can be seen.

A Marvel fan believes he sees Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in official Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional material.

If this is true, it will be the first time Disney has officially approved material that includes an image of two eras of live-action Spider-Man actors in the same frame.

The image appeared on a promotional flier for Barkbox, a monthly subscription service for pet toys.

The apparent Maguire Spider-Man is a small portion of the character’s head printed in black and white and posed against a building, which explains how it got past Marvel.

Both Maguire and Andrew Garfield of The Amazing Spider-Man have been linked to a role in Tom Holland’s upcoming film No Way Home.

The cast and producers have either ignored or flatly denied set photos and video purporting to show the three Spider-Man actors together.

“I understand why people are upset about the idea because I am a fan as well.”

“You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments where you think, ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?'” Garfield told Variety recently.

“However, it’s critical for me to state on the record that I am not aware that I am involved in this.”

But I know I’m not going to be able to convince anyone that I’m not aware of what’s going on.

I’m screwed, regardless of what I say.

People will either be disappointed or excited.”

In a couple of ways, Maguire’s costume differs from Holland’s, lending credence to the theory that this image is the first real proof of multiple Spider-Men.

His costume’s webbing is significantly higher than Holland’s (or Garfield’s), and the black outline around the white eyes is narrower.

The suit appeared in the trailer for Sony’s Morbius, confusing almost everyone.

The Barkbox image is shown below.

Since 1961’s “The Flash of Two Worlds” by Garner Fox and Carmine Infantino, the concept of the multiverse has been a part of superhero storytelling, but live action has largely avoided it until recently.

The concept is evocative…

