On a romantic hike with her new tattoo artist boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34, Mama June, 42, packs on the PDA.

While on a romantic hike with new tattoo artist boyfriend Justin Stroud, 42, Mama June, 42, packs on the PDA.

While out on a hike through the woods in Los Angeles with her tattoo artist boyfriend Justin Stroud, MAMA June packed on the PDA.

During a romantic outing captured in photos obtained exclusively by The Sun, the 42-year-old showed her affection for her new man.

The couple walked hand-in-hand throughout their active date, stopping frequently to hug and take photos together on the trail.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, was dressed casually in gray sweatpants, a purple hoodie, and sneakers for her hike.

Her long blonde tresses were pulled back into a high ponytail, and she wore a medical-grade face mask tucked beneath her chin.

Her 34-year-old beau wore tan pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt, and sneakers in a casual ensemble.

Sunglasses, a camo baseball cap, a blue backpack, and an alligator mask hung around his neck completed the look.

Mama June seemed to adore her new love interest, wrapping her arms around him over and over again, a smile on her face.

Back in October, the Mama June: Road to Redemption actress revealed her new boyfriend to the world in a video showing off his new tattoos.

While she didn’t reveal much about the auto mechanic, The Sun recently learned that he is wanted for crimes he committed before the two started dating.

According to court records obtained exclusively by The Sun, Justin has an active arrest warrant in Alabama after being busted for drugs and burglary.

In November of 2019, Justin was arrested for marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia, as well as third-degree burglary and theft of property.

He pleaded guilty to the second and third charges.

Justin was on probation when he was charged with the violation on October 26th, 2021, according to the district attorney’s office that oversaw his case.

“I’m not aware of any new warrants,” Stroud’s attorney, who represented him in the case, told The Sun. “The case I represented him on is closed.”

He was with Mama June in Georgia that month when she showed off his new tattoo, so it’s unclear which part of his probation he broke.

June was not confirmed to have accompanied her boyfriend to Las Vegas in December.

Mama June wrote a lengthy Facebook message about being in a relationship with someone you truly love earlier this month.

“If they truly make you happy and are the people you want to spend the rest of your life with…,” she wrote.

