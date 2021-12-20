On a steamy Staten Island date night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘used BODY DOUBLES’ to fool fans.

On a steamy Staten Island date night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘used BODY DOUBLES’ to deceive fans.

During their Staten Island date night on Saturday, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, saw a movie at Atrium Stadium Cinemas before dining at upscale eatery Angelina’s Ristorante.

The new couple had body doubles on hand, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun, to help them get to and from the locations, which were swarmed by fans and photographers.

The group of ten, which included Kourtney Kardashan’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick, were escorted to a third-floor dining room of the waterside restaurant through a private entrance, according to SI Live.

Outside, fans caused a traffic jam, forcing the road to be closed.

“Someone posted their arrival on social media,” Angelina’s Ristorante owner Vincent Malerba told the outlet.

People began sneaking into the kitchen to use the ground-floor elevator.

That was a way of entry I needed to block.”

Vincent also claimed that on Friday, a security detail came to the restaurant to inspect the premises.

This isn’t the first time the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has enlisted the help of a body double for a public appearance.

Fans believed Kim used a body double when she left her New York City hotel ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance in October, because the alleged body double had different features than the Skims owner.

Her entire face and body were covered at the Met Gala in September, leading some to believe she used a body double.

Kim admitted to using body doubles for fittings in 2018.

“There are fit models — we’ve gotten people with my exact measurements — and they try on all the clothes, photograph them, and do fittings for hours every day of all the different Yeezy looks,” she told People.

“I sent my entire closet over to my husband’s office at one point, and I had full-time security because I was so nervous.”

But that was only for the purpose of photographing it with the fit models present and putting looks together.

“All these stylists were using my clothes, taking pictures, and sending them to me, and whatever I liked, I’d try on and make sure it looked good on me.”

They make my life so much simpler!”

After she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, Kim and Pete were first linked.

During an Aladdin-themed skit, the two shared a sweet kiss and were soon seen holding each other…

