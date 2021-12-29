Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly pose for the first time during a trip to South Africa.

Trevor Noah shares a first-ever photo with Minka Kelly during a trip to South Africa.

Trevor Noah returned home for the holidays with a special visitor in the form of Minka Kelly!

To be more specific, Wednesday.

The year is coming to a close.

He posted a photo on Instagram on March 29 of himself with the actress and several other people at a birthday party for his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana, who works in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the Daily Show host was born.

A fan submission of Trevor and Minka spotted on a flight to Johannesburg was featured earlier this month on celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi.

This is the first time the host of the Grammys in 2022 has shared a photo of the Friday Night Lights actress.

Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, began dating in 2020 and called it quits this past summer.

The two were soon seen vacationing in St. Lucia.

Together, Croix.

Barts and were seen hand-in-hand in New York City in June, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

“Everything is fine between them.”

A source close to Kelly told E! News at the time, “They’re taking it slowly.”

“They have a lot of feelings for each other, but they needed to take a breather and slow down.”

“They’re just having fun going on dates and seeing what happens,” the insider added.

In September, Trevor and Minka were seen walking together in New York City, this time with her dog.

The stars have always kept their relationship status private and have remained tight-lipped about it.

When it comes to his personal life, Trevor has also kept a low profile.

In 2019, he said that while he is “not opposed” to marriage, he is “a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you’re married” on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships fail is because of this cohabiting nonsense that we’ve come to believe is the way relationships should be,” he continued.

