On a wild night out at celebrity hangout Chiltern Firehouse, Jesy Nelson was dubbed a ‘f***ing ho.’

On a boozy night out, Jesy Nelson was dubbed a ‘f***ing ho’ in a heated brawl at celebrity hangout Chiltern Firehouse.

During a spat over a scarf, ex-Little Mixer Jesy Nelson was referred to as a “f***ing ho.”

The singer, 30, was in a restaurant booth with friends when the ding-dong erupted.

“A girl came up to them and started yelling about her scarf,” a bystander said.

They had sat on it without even realizing it.

It was a little awkward at first, but everything seemed to settle down quickly.

“After that, the girl called Jesy a ‘f***ing ho,’ and there was a lot of shouting.”

“They’d only been in the venue for ten minutes, but it completely derailed the evening.”

As she left Chiltern Firehouse in West London in the early hours of last Friday, Jesy apologized to the staff for the uproar.

“Jesy is the victim of nonstop abuse both online and offline,” a source close to the singer added.

“This girl verbally assaulted Jesy, who remained calm while out with her friends.”

“This is just another harrowing experience she’s had to go through.”

Little Mix fans chastised her over the weekend for partying with actor Lucien Laviscount, 29, who dated her ex-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, for a brief period in 2012.

For the first time since launching her solo career, Jesy will perform at London’s O2 next week, alongside Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

[email protected] or 0207 782 4104.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

Videos are also something that we pay for.

To submit yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, get The Sun newspaper delivered for free by clicking here.