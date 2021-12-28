On a winter vacation, Amanda Holden, 50, flaunts her amazing body in a snakeskin bikini.

During her tropical vacation, the 50-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge flaunted her toned figure while standing in a snakeskin bikini on Instagram.

She’s jetted off to the sun to spend the holidays with her husband, Chris Hughes, and twin daughters, Hollie, nine, and Alexa, 15.

Amanda stood in the water with her back to the camera, wearing a halter neck bikini.

She wore a nude lipstick with a smoky eye make-up look.

Her blonde tresses were styled in beachy waves.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Amanda shared photos of her family from her tropical vacation.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours.. hold on tight to your loved ones..” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Thank you for all of your love, support, and humour over the last year.”

Amanda’s first appearance in the spotlight was as a 19-year-old on Blind Date in 1991, according to reports released earlier this week.

The blonde beauty, who was dressed in a black mini dress and sat on a stool, received a standing ovation as she introduced herself to host Cilla Black.

Amanda informed them that she was based in London and was asked who she would enjoy having a “knees up” with.

“Oh, I can only have one, can’t I? I’ve got four,” she replied, adding that she enjoyed “experience mature men” like the Hollywood legend.

Amanda is seen talking to Barnaby, one of the male contestants, in another clip from the show.

“First and foremost, I’d have to come up with a nickname for your podgy bits so you don’t feel too embarrassed,” she jokes.

“Let’s call them love handles,” she added, prompting a burst of laughter from the audience.

Unfortunately, her daring approach didn’t work with Barnaby, who ended up going on a date with one of the other contestants.

“My eyebrows look like a monobrow, and where did my gap go? Because I’ve had no work done on my teeth,” Amanda said on This Morning a few years ago about her appearance.

Holden has been linked with presenting a new BBC dating show, similar to the classic show hosted by Cilla Black.

Amanda revealed she was working with the BBC on “something special” in a recent interview with Woman’s Own, saying it had “always been a dream of mine to have my own dating show.”

