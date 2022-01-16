On Amazon, 14,000 people have given this knife set five stars.

If you want a good knife set but don’t want to spend (dollar)200, McCook’s 15-piece set is perfect for you!

One of our New Year’s resolutions is to increase our culinary skills.

However, when we tried to make a dent in our Pinterest recipe collection, we discovered our knives were not up to the task.

We came across McCook’s MC21 15-piece set of German stainless steel knives while looking for an affordable yet high-quality set of knives and couldn’t believe the (dollar)64 price tag.

So, of course, we purchased it and hoped for the best! Spoiler alert: they are fantastic!

You’ll get a high carbon stainless steel 8″ chef knife, 8″ slicing knife, 5″ santoku knife, 5.5″ serrated utility knife, 5″ utility knife, 3.5″ paring knife, plus six 4.5″ serrated steak knives and two pairs of kitchen shears with this set, which is currently on sale for (dollar)55.

Oh, and did we mention the set has 14,000 five-star Amazon reviews?

You can get the set in silver or black knives, as well as three different block colors to match your kitchen.

Take it from us: after watching one too many professional chopping videos, we now have two fingers wrapped in bandaids.

Apart from the fact that the knives are far from dull, we appreciate how easy they are to clean.

The following are some of the comments from reviewers:

“These knives are incredible for the price if you don’t want to take out a second mortgage just to get a good set of knives.”

The built-in sharpener is also quite impressive.

It’s also what I use to sharpen my EDC (Every Day Carry) pocket knife.

They should last for a long time if you hand wash and dry them.”

“I’ve bought a lot of knife sets over the years, and these are some of the best I’ve ever had.”

These knives are of good craftsmanship.

I like how the entire knife is…

