On Amazon, save (dollar)110 on this viral down coat with 14,904 five-star reviews.

The internet’s favorite winter coat is on sale, and Oprah endorses it.

We think you’ll like these items as much as we do.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small commission from your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

From lace cocktail dresses to velvet formal dresses to pleated midi skirts to cozy sweater dresses to faux leather moto jackets, Amazon has really stepped up their affordable style game.

The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is our newest obsession, and it’s perfect for winter.

We’re not the only ones who like it.

Oprah Winfrey loves this plush parka so much that she included it on her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019 List.

“Yes, this is the down jacket that became a best-seller on Amazon.”

It’s popular for a reason: it’s flattering and warm, comes in sizes up to 5X, has adjustable side zips, and costs a fraction of what it looks like.

—Oprah Winfrey, “Now in brand-new colors!”

We couldn’t agree with you more.

This parka is available in a variety of colors including beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, wine, and army green.

It’s windproof and waterproof, as well as designed to keep you warm without being overly bulky.

“Another unique feature of this coat is that the sides unzip—which I believe will make it more comfortable to wear when sitting in a car or on a ski lift,” says one reviewer.

“I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person while walking our dogs,” says another happy customer.

I assumed because she is a designer that this was some high-end designer jacket because it looks like it! I just received mine today and must say that it is perfect in every way!…I love the 1000 pockets and the side zippers feature.

OVERALL, it’s a fantastic jacket for the money, and it looks a lot more expensive than it is.

I’ll certainly tell a friend about it!”

Shop the entire line of Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jackets on Amazon if you want to stay warm while saving money.

Check out these (dollar)20 leggings with pockets on Amazon, which have 6,000 5-star reviews!

—This article was originally published in November.

3:30 a.m., 21st of April, 2019.

PT (Portugal Tourism)

Score (dollar)110 Off This Viral Down Coat That Has 14,904 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon