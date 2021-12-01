On Amazon, these (dollar)16 Beanies have over 13,800 five-star reviews.

You’ll want it in several colors because it’s stylish, affordable, and practical.

Ponytails and beanies, to be honest, don’t really go together.

Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between keeping your hair out of your face and keeping your head warm.

You can have both with these cable knit ponytail beanies from Amazon, and the best part is that they’re super affordable.

These CC Exclusives beanie, which has a hole for your ponytail or bun, has received rave reviews on Amazon.

They’re adorable, functional, and available in a variety of colors.

They are so effective that they have received over 13,800 five-star reviews.

The brand’s basic beanies are just as good if you don’t need one to pull a ponytail through.

Over 7,000 people have given them five stars.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of these, you can do so below in a variety of colors and patterns.

Say goodbye to bulky ponytails and buns hidden beneath hats, because this beanie makes your ‘do the center of attention.

It’s available in a variety of solid and pattern colors.

For every outfit, there’s one.

If you’re looking for a basic beanie, these basic ones come in every color and print for only (dollar)12.

There’s never been a better time to stock up on your essentials.

Hear what the critics have to say:

“They don’t give me hat hair because they aren’t too tight, and they haven’t given my hair static yet!”

“The stitching pattern is lovely, and it held up well to machine washing and drying without shrinking, runs, fraying, or fading.”

“I purchased this hat because I frequently wear my hair up in a ponytail or a messy bun and was tired of wearing knit head wraps or ear bands.

This hat is so comfortable that I don’t even realize I’m wearing it!”

“Keeps my ears warm and looks super cute with a ponytail pulled through.”

“I’m pleased with my purchase and will most likely purchase more!”

—This article was first published in November.

6:00 a.m. on October 10, 2020

PT

On Amazon, these (dollar)16 Beanies have over 13,800 five-star reviews.