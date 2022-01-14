On Amazon, this (dollar)20 sheet set has over 230,000 five-star reviews.

Yes, you read that correctly: 230,000 people (and counting) adore these environmentally friendly sheets.

We’re not sure about you, but we adore our bed.

It’s just as important to choose sheets that match your preferred level of comfort as it is to find the right mattress, because no one wants itchy sheets.

If you’re looking for a new set of sheets, we found the perfect set on Amazon.

The Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber Bed Sheet Set not only has a lot of positive reviews, but it’s also only (dollar)20! With seven sizes and 44 colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find a set that fits your bed and matches your room’s aesthetic.

You won’t have to worry about these sheets wrinkling or fading because they’re made of super soft, sustainably produced polyester microfiber.

A flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases are included in this set.

Here’s what some reviewers have to say:

“Today I’m going to buy my third and fourth sets of these sheets.

My mother and father will receive one as a gift.

I’ve had no problems in over a year.

They wash and fit perfectly, and they’re easily adaptable to changing weather.

When it’s cold outside, I add a flannel top sheet or a blanket.

For under (dollar)20 a set, you can’t go wrong.

Additional pillowcase sets are available in standard and king sizes.”

“These sheets are fantastic.

It’s true.

Even at the Twin XL length, I have a hard time finding sheets that don’t pull away from our Sleep Number raised head mattress.

These appear to be a little too long, which is great.

They’re extremely soft and have the texture of a silky sheet.

I’m going to buy a lot more of these, especially because I have some kids with sensory issues who will love the smooth, soft feel of the sheets.”

“First and foremost, these sheets are comfortable to sleep on.

They’re not Egyptian-quality soft, because they’re microfiber.

But they’re the softest microfiber sheets I’ve ever seen.

Despite the fact that…

