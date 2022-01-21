On Amazon, this one-touch can opener has 34,400 five-star reviews.

Put an end to injuries and aggravation caused by obstinate cans!

Is it just us, or are those hand crank can openers a pain to use? Not to mention, they frequently result in sharp-edged lids that require a bandaid.

We used to dread opening a can of beans or soup because our manual can opener always made things more difficult.

That is, until we discovered Kitchen Mama’s Electric Can Opener, which opens stubborn cans in seconds with just a push of a button.

This kitchen must-have not only produces edge-free lids, but it also saves space and costs only (dollar)30!

This magical can opener comes in ten colors and will save you space, time, and frustration when opening a can of soup or beans! It’s ideal for those with injuries, arthritis, or weak hands.

Simply place it on top of your can, press the button, and wait for it to work its magic!

The following are some of the comments from reviewers:

“I purchased this for a special needs friend who only has one arm.

It appeals to him.

It’s simple to open cans because it works on its own at the touch of a button.

Cuts around the side of the can, making it easier to remove the cut lid, which requires two hands.

So far, it’s been 4 weeks.

This high-quality unit has given him back his ability to do what he enjoys, and it even cooks! I’m going to get one for myself!”

“I bought this for my mother, who suffers from arthritis, and when we all came together to see if it worked, we were all very impressed.”

It crimped the can’s edge in such a way that it avoids the sharp edges that have sliced me on several occasions.”

“I give it a ten out of ten because it always works the first time and leaves no sharp edges.

I’ve tried a few other brands, but this one is by…

