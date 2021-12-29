On Amazon, you can find the Ultimate Basic and Stylish Puffer.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Puffer jackets have always had a place, but they’re especially fashionable right now.

They’ve earned their reputation as one of the most stylish and functional winter coats to wear on a regular basis over the last few winters.

They did, however, return to the market with some modern and chic updates, as did all of the ’90s trends.

The most popular version of the jacket is the oversized puffer, but this look isn’t for everyone.

Fortunately, we discovered a great in-between style that isn’t too oversized but also not too thin or fitted.

The best part is that it’s from Amazon!

Prices start at (dollar)47 with free shipping on the Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Puffer Jacket! Please note that prices are correct as of December 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

We like this jacket because it’s one of the most straightforward puffers we’ve seen.

This coat has no unnecessary details or embellishments, as the Amazon Basics brand suggests.

It’s a puffer jacket in its most basic form, but there are subtle details that elevate the design and make it stand out.

The thicker fill of this puffer adds to the slightly exaggerated vibe.

It isn’t quite an oversized silhouette, but it isn’t either flat or compact.

It also has a standup collar, which has become extremely popular with these types of jackets, as well as a hood that can be removed if the weather isn’t too cold.

Many oversized puffers have a boxy fit, but this one allows you to tighten the embedded elastic to accentuate the waistline! If you’re layering it over a thicker sweater, you can also leave it loose if it’s baggy.

Finally, let’s take a moment to appreciate the jacket’s side pockets and cuffed wrists.

You’re sure to find the perfect puffer coat among the many color options and sizes available.

