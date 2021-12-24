On ‘And Just Like That,’ Kristin Davis knows Charlotte appears to be a ‘Fully Insane Human Being.’

On ‘And Just Like That,’ Kristin Davis recognizes Charlotte as a ‘Fully Insane Human Being.’

Is it possible that Charlotte has lost it?

Kristin Davis’ character appears a little more manic than usual in the new Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That, especially in the fourth episode, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, December 23.

Charlotte freaks out when she wants to impress LTW (Nicole Ari Parker), panicking when she realizes she and Harry (Evan Handler) don’t have a “more diverse friendship circle.” She forces her husband to educate himself on Black artists, authors, and more ahead of LTW’s dinner party.

“In terms of her freaking out,” Davis, 56, told Entertainment Weekly, “I was really nervous about the [scene with the]neighbor, and that [Charlotte] would seem like a completely insane human being.”

The Melrose Place alum, on the other hand, had no trouble fitting into the plot.

“Because I have Black children, I’ve already had to deal with a lot of these issues.”

“A lot of this is very, very familiar to me in terms of my friends and family and different people around me,” the actress, who adopted daughter Gemma in 2011 and son Wilson in 2018, explained.

“I loved hearing [writer]Keli [Goff]’s perspective, and I loved hearing Nicole’s perspective, because we’re trying to make something that is relatable to everyone.”

In terms of knowing how Charlotte would react, I always trust [producer]Michael Patrick [King], and he always modifies me if I’m off in any way.”

Davis was excited to join the revival because race was a topic that Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004, had never addressed.

“It’s a big deal to me.”

I believe that if we have this opportunity, we should take advantage of it, and we have.

It’s been a joy, and our new writers and actors have been mind-blowingly brilliant and wonderful, and they have so many ideas,” the star of Holiday in the Wild said.

“For months and months, we discussed which artists [should be featured].”

Due to the fact that you must go through the artist and the.

