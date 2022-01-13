On And Just Like That, meet Jon Tenney, Sarah Jessica Parker’s new love interest…

Carrie Bradshaw decided she was ready to start dating again after watching episode 13 of And Just Like That…

Enter Jon Tenney, the actor portraying Carrie’s new love interest.

Carrie Bradshaw is ready to start dating again.

The 13th episode began with a time lapse of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) working diligently on her new book about becoming a widow.

Carrie’s editor reminded her that, while she couldn’t get enough of the serious story, her readers also expect light and humor from her.

As a result, the editor suggested that Carrie resume dating in order for her book to have a happier ending.

Carrie found herself on a date with widower teacher Peter (Jon Tenney) thanks to Seema’s (Sarita Choudhury) help in creating a dating profile for the widowed writer.

Carrie and Peter drank a lot because it was their first date since their spouses died, resulting in a scene we’ll never see again.

(We’ll spare you the details; just remember your most recent hangover.)

Carrie had given up on dating after this encounter, but Peter made amends at Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) kids’ school during an oh-so-awkward auction.

He swooped in and bid on Carrie’s date when no one else would.

“Well, I guess we should go out again,” he said after the two discussed their disastrous date.

“We have a lot to talk about.”

“How did I get home, and did we even pay for those drinks?” says the narrator.

“Oh, we paid,” Carrie replied, laughing.

Carrie was inspired by this charming back-and-forth to give Peter another chance, agreeing to another date.

Because we won’t learn more about Peter until the next episode, let’s get to know the actor who plays him now.

He went to the Juilliard School for his education.

Tenney, who attended the prestigious acting school between 1986 and 1990, has been trained by some of the best.

Tenney earned a bachelor’s degree in drama and philosophy from Vassar College before enrolling at Juilliard.

In The Closer, he portrayed Special Agent Fritz Howard.

Tenney starred in TNT’s critically acclaimed drama alongside Kyra Sedgwick from 2005 to 2012.

Tenney and his Closer co-stars were nominated for five different awards…

