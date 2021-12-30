On ‘And Just Like That,’ Samantha Jones returns, and Miranda confronts her demons.

On ‘And Just Like That,’ Samantha Jones makes a comeback, and Miranda confronts her demons.

If you haven’t seen And Just Like That yet, save this for later or proceed with caution.

In the latest episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, “Tragically Hip,” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has to have hip surgery, forcing everyone’s favorite fashionista into her most horrific ensemble yet — Birkenstocks and socks (though still on trend).

While high on post-surgery pain medication, Carrie gets candid on her podcast about the time Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) had to help her pull out her own diaphragm.

Samantha and Carrie haven’t spoken since Carrie fired her as her publicist, and Charlotte is worried that Samantha will be offended by the mention.

Later, Carrie sends a text message to the high-profile publicist, who responds unexpectedly.

Samantha writes back to Carrie when she tells her about the podcast mention, “One of my finest hours,” and when Carrie asks if it was OK, Samantha responds, “Of course.”

I adore the fact that your vaginal area is getting some attention.”

Samantha begins typing and then abruptly stops when Carrie says she misses her friend.

In real life, Cattrall has stated that she will not reprise her role as Samantha in the SATC series.

Carrie still has a lot of friends, even though some of them, like Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), are clearly struggling.

Miranda lets Che Dia (Sara Ramirez) into her apartment while Carrie is sleeping, and the two begin very loudly hooking up in the kitchen after a few tequila shots.

The noise wakes Carrie, who is forced to pee into a bottle, which she spills, soaking her sheets.

Carrie is understandably upset and confronts Miranda about her excessive alcohol consumption as well as her cheating on her husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

“I’m not a heavy drinker.

I only recently received.

