On ‘And Just Like That,’ viewers of ‘Sex and the City’ spot one of Samantha’s former admirers.

Samantha Jones doesn’t appear in person on And Just Like That, but her spirit — and her fans — are.

The eagle-eyed viewers at Every Outfit on Sex and the City noticed that the Thursday, January 6, episode of AJLT featured actor Ajay Mehta, who originally starred as the father of Seema (Sarita Choudhury) in a season 2 episode of SATC Now. Mehta originally played a busboy who offered to take Samantha (Kim Cattrall) home after she was stood up by a date in a season 2 episode of SATC

Samantha turned down his offer, but they kissed.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, praised the show after Every Outfit posted an Instagram photo comparing screenshots from the two episodes side by side.

“Good eye!” wrote the 55-year-old actress.

Cattrall, 65, didn’t appear in the HBO Max revival series, but since its premiere last month, the show has made several references to her character.

Following Mr.'s death

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) receives a large bouquet of flowers from her friend who has moved to London in the first episode from Big (Chris Noth).

Carrie recalls an incident from a season 2 episode of SATC where Samantha assisted her in pulling out her diaphragm in another episode.

Carrie decides to let Samantha know after realizing she should have asked permission before telling the story on her podcast, and the two have a brief text exchange.

Mehta isn’t the first actor to play two roles in the series, as diehard SATC fans know.

In season one, Justin Theroux played one of Stanford’s (Willie Garson) friends, and in season two, he played Carrie’s love interest.

The 50-year-old actor from The Leftovers joked last year that SATC producers thought he could be disguised by having him change his hair for his second appearance.

In an April 2021 interview with Sunday Today, the Wanderlust actor explained, “It’s about girls who are dating all the time, so you burn through every single male actor in New York.”

“I played a minor role in the first one.

Enters the frame, says a few things, and then exits the frame.

They're also

