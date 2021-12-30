On And Just Like That, Why Do We Have Hope for Carrie and Samantha?

Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, may not be on HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, but she is still very much alive.

Discover why we’re hoping for a Carrie-Samantha makeover.

We’re all hoping for a Carrie-Samantha reunion now.

Between the months of December and January,

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall in the original series and movies) had an actual conversation—over text—in the 30th episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot.

So, while Cattrall did not return to the SATC revival, the writers did hint at the possibility of a reconciliation between the two former friends.

What happened was that a medicated Carrie recorded an episode of her podcast while recovering from hip surgery, in which she told a hilarious friendship story about Samantha.

Carrie specifically mentioned a time when her bestie assisted her in removing a stuck diaphragm from her lady parts.

“You can’t say boundaries and girlfriends in the same sentence,” she joked, referring to a scene from the original SATC series from season two.

“No matter what happens, my girlfriends are there for me.”

They have come to my aid.

In fact, I recall my friend Samantha Jones yanking my diaphragm out with her bare hand when it became stuck.”

Samantha “was up in there for like a minute,” she continued, laughing.

While Carrie felt it was appropriate to share the story—”my vagina, my story,” she explained—Charlotte (Kristin Davis) advised Carrie to inform Samantha about the podcast.

“Hi.,” Carrie texted Samantha as she listened to Charlotte.

To cut a long story short, I wanted to let you know that I mentioned on a podcast that you pulled out my diaphragm.”

“One of my finest hours,” Samantha replied, in classic Samantha fashion.

Carrie added, “Hope that’s okay,” to the conversation.

“Of course,” Samantha answered.

I adore the fact that your vaginal area is getting some attention.”

This small interaction nourishes our SATC spirits, forcing us to admit that Samantha’s absence is felt.

And, while this text conversation makes us wish for a reunion between the former BFFs, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Cattrall, who will be the narrator of the new How I Met Your Father series, has made it clear that she has no desire to return to the character.

Kim described her relationship as… in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan.

