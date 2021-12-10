On and Off Screen, Florence Pugh is surrounded by Hawkeye Drama.

Florence Pugh has responded to backlash following her Instagram post about her Hawkeye appearance.

Here’s what she said, as well as a sneak peek at her upcoming episode.

Even if you’re an Oscar nominee, posting certain content will get you blocked from Instagram.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

8, Florence Pugh appeared to post photos of her performance on the Disney(plus) series Hawkeye on Instagram before the episode “Partners, Am I Right?” aired.

Fans were reportedly upset because she was reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena, which is a major no-no in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“…She’s here,” the caption on the original post reads.

“I never thought I’d be blocked from posting love for a show I appear on,” the Black Widow actress wrote on her Instagram story in response to the situation. “Someone on here complained, so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show I’m very much in.”

It’s absurd.

It’s an honor to be a part of (hashtag)Hawkeye, and I appreciate everyone who has welcomed me on set and off, as well as everyone who is watching.”

Pugh’s social media update came after she shared a different story about a match from Hawkeye, in which she did an enthusiastic play-by-pay of the scene, like a kid watching their favorite show. “Get it, get it! Go Hailey!!!!” she exclaimed as the scene played out.

She also included a photo of Hailee Steinfeld with the caption, “@haileesteinfeld being the ultimate best friend through highs and lows…,” as well as a photo of Jeremy Renner in her story.

“Great hair babe @jeremyrenner,” she added.

Hawkeye shoots an arrow at Yelena, who quickly catches it with one hand and says, “HI!” as arrows sling. The two grab at each other and bitterly wrestle as arrows sling.

The drama between Yelena and Hawkeye doesn’t end there, as the two are seen fighting in a new Marvel teaser.

“I’m here to kill you, Clint Barton,” Pugh’s character even declares.

For those who need a refresher, in a post-credits scene from Black Widow, Yelena is led to believe that Clint is to blame for Natasha’s death (Scarlett Johansson).

Check out the action-packed teaser in the video above.

Hawkeye is back with new episodes…

