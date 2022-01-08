On and off the set of ‘Twilight,’ the Cullens had ‘Family Sing-a-Longs.’

On and off set in ‘Twilight,’ the Cullens had ‘Family Sing-a-Longs.’

It’s no secret that the Cullens are a very close family.

Despite the fact that they are not related by blood, their non-human diet allowed them to form strong bonds with one another.

Also, it appears that the actors who played the vegetarian vampires in the movies were able to form strong bonds with their characters.

The actors grew close while filming the first Twilight movie.

It’s natural for actors to become close while working on a project together.

Spending several months with the same people is bound to result in some sort of bond.

The Cullens, on the other hand, developed a strong bond that mirrored that of a real family on Twilight.

Many Twilight cast members hung out off set even though they were filming with each other all day.

After they wrapped for the day, they made it a habit to relax in each other’s hotel rooms.

Their bond was strengthened by this kinship.

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) discussed his natural rapport with his Cullen castmates in an interview with Collider.

“But with the family, they’re just really funny people,” the Twilight actress recalled.

“It wasn’t acting at all,” she says.

I simply had an American lilt to my voice.

“One of the funniest people I’ve ever met is Peter (Facinelli, who played Carlisle Cullen).”

Pattinson wasn’t the only one who mentioned how close the Cullens had become.

When asked by Vanity Fair who his closest friends on the Twilight set were, Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale) gave a very sweet response.

Rathbone said of his Twilight co-stars, “All the Cullens.”

“On and off set, we were truly like a family.”

We’d have family sing-a-longs, go out to dinner, hang out at the hotel, work out together in the hotel gym.”

Pattinson was one of the people who frequently led these sing-alongs.

The Batman actor had aspirations of becoming a musician before his acting career took off.

When his Twilight castmates were hanging out in their hotel rooms, he would often play guitar and sing for them.

Pattinson could just have been joking around, but one of his co-stars…

