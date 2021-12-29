On Antiques Roadshow, a guest was taken aback when the “ugly hunk of glass” ring she didn’t want to bring was appraised for a large sum.

Susan Rumfitt met a woman who had brought in an art deco-style ring with a large yellow stone in a classic episode of the BBC show.

Susan asked the lady how she came across it, describing it as “sunshine in a box,” and she explained that it had belonged to a relative of her mother’s and that she had inherited it along with several other items when the relative died.

When asked if she enjoyed it, the visitor stated flatly, “No.”

“It’s an unsightly hunk of glass,” I say.

“But I’m told it’s set in platinum and has to be something,” the guest added as they both laughed. “But no, I don’t like it; I think it’s a little too much for me.”

Susan explained that the ring was set with diamonds and set in platinum, which “kind of indicates that it isn’t a lump of glass.”

“It’s a great stone to have and a very hard stone, hence the reason why you’re getting almost that glassy look to it, because it’s the hardest gemstone after diamonds,” she said.

“I took a quick measurement of it and it’s around 16 carats,” Susan continued.

“It’s certainly brightened up my day,” the expert said, “and if this went to auction, you’d be looking at an estimate of between £4,000 and £5,000.”

“You’re kidding me, that’s ridiculous,” the guest said, as the audience gasped. “When I told my mother I was coming here, she brought this out, and I said ‘I’m not taking that! That’s just a big lump of glass!”

“I’ll be humiliated!” she joked, before adding, “Right ok, that’s actually growing on me!”

The BBC iPlayer hosts the Antiques Roadshow.

