On ‘Australian Survivor,’ Sandra Diaz-Twine, a two-time winner, is pitted against her daughter.

Sandra Diaz-Twine is the face of Survivor, aside from Jeff Probst.

She has redefined what it means to play the game since her debut on Survivor Season 7.

Sandra is now preparing for her sixth season on Survivor.

When Sandra Diaz-Twine joined the cast of Survivor Season 7, “Pearl Islands,” fans were introduced to a future legend in the making.

Sandra was a member of the Drake tribe, which was the most powerful at the start of the game.

Because of her poor performance in challenges, she may have been an easy target.

She, on the other hand, used her wit and mental fortitude to advance far in the game.

Sandra’s strategy included the mentality of “anyone, as long as it ain’t me,” which she would use in future seasons. At the Final Tribal Council, the jury voted 6-1 for Sandra to win the title of Sole Survivor.

Sandra then competed in Season 20 of Survivor, “Heroes vs. Villains,” as part of the “Heroes vs. Villains” theme.

All returning players were cast as “villains.”

She was assigned to the Villains tribe, where she was a member of a six-person alliance.

Sandra, on the other hand, was quickly thrown out after two members turned against them.

She, on the other hand, used her mind to outwit her tribemates.

Sandra made it to the final three after the merge, and the jury voted 6-3-0 for her to win the million dollars once more.

Sandra dubbed herself the “Queen of Survivor” after Season 20 and went on to compete in two more seasons.

In Survivor Season 34, “Game Changers,” she finished 15th, and in Season 40, “Winners at War,” she finished 15th again.

Sandra Diaz-Twine is a season 9 cast member, according to the Australian SurvivorTwitter page.

Sandra’s daughter, Alanna “Nina” Twine, will compete against her in Australia because the season’s theme is “Blood V Water.”

The rest of the Australian Survivor cast will be made up of new and returning cast members, as well as their families.

“I’m coming to show the Australian people how the game is really played because I have a secret weapon — my baby girl, Nina,” Sandra says in a promotional video for the game.

You’d better keep an eye on her, because I’ve taught her well.”

“I’ve been watching her play Survivor since I was five,” Nina continues.

I’m on my way to get her…

