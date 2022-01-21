On Bachelor Group Date, Nicole Eggert from Baywatch hosts a lifeguard training.

Nicole Eggert of Baywatch hosts a lifeguard training on Bachelor Group Date.

Baywatch’s Nicole Eggert joins Clayton Echard on the group date on Monday, January 24 to teach the ladies how to be lifeguards.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Bachelor!

This group date is the pinnacle of the pinnacle!

In an exclusive E! News sneak peek of the January issue,

Clayton Echard and some of the ladies, including Melina, Sierra, Shanae, Rachel R, Gabby, Kira, Lyndsey W, Teddi, and Elizabeth, go on a group date to the beach in the 24th episode of The Bachelor.

In the clip, Melina says, “To be able to go to the beach with Clayton.”

“Someone pinch me, I’m sure I’m dreaming.”

Oh, no, we’ve arrived.”

But the ladies aren’t just there to get some Vitamin D. To their delight, Nicole Eggert, star of the hit TV show Baywatch, pulls up to the beach on an ATV.

Clayton says to the ladies, “Ladies, I am so excited to introduce you to Nicole Eggert.”

“She also knows how to fall in love on a beach.”

Nicole shares with the group, “So being a lifeguard is a lot like being in a relationship.”

“I’m going to put you through some serious lifeguard training, so go get changed in those cabanas.”

These ladies will have to work on their slow-motion running skills!

They’ll also have to keep an eye on Shanae’s back.

In the video, Shanae says, “Competing against these mean b–tches.”

“I haven’t been the most noticeable person, so it’s critical that I spend time with Clayton today.”

Clayton, on the other hand, is overdue for some Randamp;R after last week’s episode.

On the first of January,

Clayton discovered that Cassidy, who is now in danger of losing her rose, has a “friend with benefits” back at home in the episode 10, and Shanae mocked Elizabeth’s ADHD.

On Monday, January 1st, watch the drama unfold.

On The Bachelor, there are 24 episodes.

Watch Baywatch’s Nicole Eggert Host a Lifeguard Training on Bachelor Group Date