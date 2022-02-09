On behalf of Kobe and their daughters, Vanessa Bryant vows to fight for girls’ rights.

Vanessa Bryant is leading the charge for female dominance.

It’s what Kobe Bryant would have wanted, after all.

Vanessa took the stage to accept the Be Your Own Champion Award during the Sports Power Brunch on Tuesday at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

The famous mom, dressed in a vibrant, flowing pink gown, was hard to miss as she delivered a touching speech highlighting the power of young women.

“As the mother of four strong girls, I am passionate about not only leveling, but elevating the playing field for girls,” she said.

“That’s why in our camps, the girls and boys run drills together, play on the same team together, and this enables them to feel confident competing against each other during games and scrimmages,” Vanessa, the organization’s chairman and president, said.

Vanessa made it clear that she is committed to empowering young women and bringing them together with boys.

“I want to teach our children that girls are just as good as boys, if not better,” she said.

“At a young age, I believe it is critical to elevate the way both girls and boys view each other as teammates rather than competitors.”

“If they’re taught how to share common goals and compete to achieve them,” she explained, “those skills will not only help them grow as children, but will also help them grow in business and in future relationships as adults.”

Vanessa ended her speech by reflecting on her late husband and daughter, Gianna, 13, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2020.

“I want to provide young girls with opportunities to showcase their talents and to dominate in their fields in everything I do,” she said. “Whether it’s through the work of our foundation or the storytelling at Granity, I want to provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents and to dominate in their fields.”

“It was important to Kobe, Gigi exemplified it, and Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and I will always fight for it.”

