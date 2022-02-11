On ‘Below Deck,’ Captain Lee resented having to fire Andrew Sturby, but he was the one who changed the casting process – or was he?

On ‘Below Deck,’ Captain Lee dreaded having to fire Andrew Sturby, but he was the one who changed the casting process – or was he?

On Below Deck Season 2, Captain Lee Rosbach didn’t want to fire Andrew Sturby, but it was clear that Sturby lied on his resume and had no experience with yachts.

For the first few days of the season, Rosbach was undecided.

And he hated firing Sturby because he liked the deckhand.

However, his dismissal became a pivotal moment in the show’s casting.

Producers realized they needed to cast people with experience and do more due diligence after that, according to executive producer Mark Cronin.

During Season 8 of Below Deck, however, Rosbach met another “Sturby” who admitted to having no yachting experience.

When Sturby made a series of rookie mistakes on deck, the crew on Below Deck Season 2 became visibly irritated.

They were particularly enraged when Sturby was given an equal share of the tip, despite the fact that they did not believe he deserved it.

Rosbach, on the other hand, was hesitant to fire Sturby right away.

“It’s my decision, and firing someone and sending them on their way is never easy.

As a result, I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and another chance.

We all know my feelings about second chances, but it’s my decision, and it’s my fault if it’s incorrect,” he wrote on his Bravo blog.

However, Rosbach had no choice once it became clear that Sturby had lied about his qualifications.

He was also displeased that he had to release Sturby.

“I’m not sure where this is going,” Rosbach said, “but when he explained that he embellished his resume, which is short for lying, it made a lot of sense.”

“I still like him, but I have a responsibility to the crew, and he is one of them.”

There was a lot of trial and error in the beginning of Below Deck.

“We were a little more blind in the early days,” Cronin admitted.

“We had hired people who had no business being there.”

Sturby is a well-known example of this.

We now double-check all references as a result of Sturby.

Everyone must provide three references from boats on which they have worked.

We go over those with a fine tooth comb.

Being a yachtie is much more scrutinized now than it was previously.”

While the show features a few green crew members, Cronin said that references are checked and casting agents ensure that “we don’t pull people…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.