On ‘Below Deck,’ Wes O’Dell talks about avoiding drama and being Season 9’s ‘Colin’ (exclusive)

Wes O’Dell on Avoiding Drama and Being Season 9’s ‘Colin’ on ‘Below Deck’ (Exclusive)

On Below Deck, Deckhand Wes O’Dell’s aversion to staying out of the fray was a deliberate move, as he shared that he wasn’t about to get butt naked on television while his mother was watching.

When he spoke with, he had that laid-back, happy-go-lucky demeanor down pat.

When asked if fans have compared him to Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Mediterranean, he laughed.

He laughed as he said, “OK, alright.”

“Yeah, I figured it was just me and the camera guys cracking jokes.”

It’s amusing because the cameramen were laughing so hard… that’s cool.”

While O’Dell appears to be content to sit back and watch the drama unfold around him, he admits to becoming stressed out after a while.

He exclaimed, “Oh yes!”

“Fatigue sets in after a couple of charters in.

You’re exhausted.

You’re always on camera and such.

So, yeah, I’m prone to snapping back now and then, especially if I don’t have any coffee.”

But, for the most part, O’Dell has been one of the show’s friendlier cast members.

Eddie Lucas, O’Dell’s first mate, praised him for his “Colin-ness.”

During a live virtual event, Lucas said, “You know, I really enjoyed working with Wes this past season.”

“He’s a real gentleman.

Like a calm, collected individual.

It took some time to get used to the pace.

He’ll figure it out.”

O’Dell, true to form, claimed there was no one on the crew with whom he didn’t get along.

He was overjoyed to see that there was also a Black woman on the team.

“Being a Black female deckhand is something rare,” O’Dell said of deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

“And there aren’t many of us in my industry, which is sailing.”

“Up in Newport, I was the only curly-headed captain driving schooners around.”

“It’s kind of inspiring and cool to see,” he continued.

“I also wanted our relationship to be more like a brother-sister relationship, which sounds strange coming from me.”

Together, we can have a good time.

We share common ground.”

Below Deck Bravo (@belowdeckbravo) shared a post.

O’Dell said he had a special bond with stew Jessica Albert, who sadly left abruptly.

Chef Rachel Hargrove became a close friend of his.