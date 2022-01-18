On Betty White’s 100th birthday, her assistant shares one of the late actress’s final photos: ‘She Was Radiant.’

On Betty White’s 100th birthday, her assistant shares one of the late star’s final photos: ‘She Was Radiant.’

Always happy and cheerful.

Betty White’s assistant commemorated the late actress’s 100th birthday by reminiscing about one of her final days last month.

“On this special day,” Betty’s assistant Kiersten wrote on Facebook on Monday, January 17, alongside a photo of the Hot in Cleveland alum dressed in all green on December 20, 2021.

“It’s probably one of her last photos.”

During her final photo shoot, White was “radiant, beautiful, and happy as ever,” according to an associate of the Golden Girls actress.

The actress smiled in the photo while sitting in a flower-printed chair with a full face of makeup.

“Thank you to everyone who is helping to make the world a better place today and every day,” she concluded.

White, who was 99 years old at the time, died on New Year’s Eve.

When she passed away, the Mary Tyler Moore Show alum was only a few months away from turning 100.

The legendary actress died on December 31 after suffering a stroke a few days before.

Her death was originally attributed to natural causes.

White’s death certificate later listed a cerebrovascular accident as the cause of her death, which can result in tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to the brain.

Betty’s agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to E! News last month, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was confident that she’d see him again.”

White recorded an interview for the Betty White: A Celebration tribute film, which was set to air on her milestone birthday, less than two weeks before her death.

Her assistant’s photo from the same day was posted on Monday.

While the star of the Betty White Show is no longer alive to celebrate her birthday, her fans will be able to do so thanks to the film Betty White: A Celebration.

The film has become a one-night-only event, with screenings taking place across the country.

