On Britain’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell ‘exploded’ at David Walliams for making a sexist joke.

Simon Cowell ‘exploded’ at David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent for making a crass joke.

David Walliams was carpeted by Simon Cowell during filming for Britain’s Got Talent after making a willy gag.

When handsome cop Tim Jones came on stage in uniform, camp comic David Walliams began misbehaving.

“Arrest me now!” joked the 50-year-old at first.

Then, as Gloucester singer Tim, 48, spoke about showcasing his talent, Walliams inquired, “Is it “getting your c*** out?”?”

“Apologize now,” Cowell, 62, thundered, only for Walliams to retort, adding, “Do you swing it around?”

Already enraged after David mocked his age and weight, the music mogul screamed, “Get out, get out” — adding, “This is supposed to be a family show.”

“When we have a break, we’ll make him sit on his own for ten minutes,” Cowell, who was seated alongside judges Amanda Holden, 50, and Alesha Dixon, 43, told the stunned ITV audience.

“It was clear that David was sailing close to the wind with his jibes,” one audience member said.

“After that, he went too far.”

Simon was visibly enraged and erupted.”

Walk the Line, Cowell’s most recent ITV show, is set to be canceled after only one season.

The much-anticipated premiere episode of the music competition drew only three million viewers last month.

“It just didn’t take off,” a TV source explained.

“No decisions have been made,” an ITV spokesperson said.