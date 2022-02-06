On CCTV, I caught my next-door neighbor stealing my delivery – she even wore my clothes to the gym, but she won’t admit it.

My neighbor was caught on camera stealing my delivery and wearing my clothes in the gym, but she refuses to admit it.

When you live in a block of flats, there’s always the possibility that your packages will be delivered to the wrong address.

However, one woman was enraged when she saw her neighbor wearing her online order and then refused to admit she had made a mistake.

The anonymous poster claimed that their partner had bought them a large online clothing order worth over £200 for her birthday.

The user was looking forward to receiving her package because she had recently lost weight and needed to replace the majority of her clothing.

But, or so she thought, the order never arrived.

She had no idea where the package had gone for a week until she saw a neighbor in the gym.

“I was then in a shared gym when I noticed a lady wearing one of the exact sets of clothes that had been ordered for me,” she wrote.

“I saw her struggling to put on a pair of joggers that were clearly too small for her (I’m a size XXS).”

She contacted the courier company, which informed her that the package had been delivered, as well as the concierge in her building, who confirmed that the package had been picked up.

She returned to the concierge team to examine the CCTV footage of the parcel being stolen after suspecting her neighbor.

She claims it was the same woman who attacked her at the gym.

The building management set up a meeting with the two women to talk about why she took the package.

“She didn’t even hide the fact that she took and opened the package,” she added.

“She claimed she “thought” it was for her (despite the fact that our names are unrelated), and she even accused me of ordering the wrong size (WHAT?!).”

When the user asked the woman to reimburse her for the clothes, her neighbor screamed, accusing the woman and concierge of delivering the package to her.

The woman flatly refused to pay her any money for the clothes before walking out of the meeting.

Since the meeting, the woman has been wondering how she can get her money back, and reddit users have offered advice.

“Your neighbor admitted to you and a witness that she took the parcel,” one wrote.

She is refusing to return the items after being informed that they are not hers.

This is clearly theft, and calling the cops should be your next step.”

“Theft,” another user commented.

It’s a criminal matter.

Officers of the law

Then there’s the small claims court.

Oh, and scribble “THIEF” across her door.”

Others suggested that the concierge shoulder some of the blame: “I believe the concierge may need to shoulder some of the blame…

