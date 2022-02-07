On Celebrity Big Brother 2022 Live, Chris Kirkpatrick, on Shanna Moakler’s recommendation, nominates Mirai Nagasu for eviction.

On Sunday night, pop star Chris Kirkpatrick dethroned Miesha Tate as Head of Household, but he chose to defer an eviction nomination to his friend Shanna Moakler.

Kirkpatrick nominated SNL’s Chris Kattan, whom he referred to as a “pawn,” as well as figure skater Mirai Nagasu, whom he described as his “real target.”

Teddi Mellencamp, the first houseguest to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother, gathered her belongings and exited the show, and Moakler burst into tears.

Miesha joked that she wasn’t “in sync” with Chris, the boy bander, after he disobeyed her advice.

Shanna suggested evicting Mirai and Carson, but Miesha urged Chris Kirkpatrick to reconsider because Mirai had made a deal with her last week.

Shanna later chastised Miesha for her actions.

“Miesha thinks she’s running this house, even though she isn’t the HoH,” Shanna whispered to Chris Kirkpatrick in a private meeting.

In the coming episodes, Celebrity Big Brother’s ten remaining cast members will fight for their lives.

On February 2, 2022, Teddi Mellencamp, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Aileen Nagasu, Lamar Odom, and Miesha Tate moved in.

Before the season finale on February 23, there will be 15 episodes in total.

The show airs on CBS and is also available on Paramount(plus) for streaming.

Chris Kirkpatrick, who is he?

Christopher Kirkpatrick is a singer, dancer, composer, music producer, and occasional actor from the United States.

This season of Celebrity Big Brother will feature him in the cast.

He is best known for being a founding member of the boy band NSYNC, where he sang countertenor.

He’s also voiced Chip Skylark on The Fairly OddParents and appeared in a number of TV shows.

He also appeared alongside his fellow NSYNC bandmates on The Simpsons in the episode “New Kids on the Blecch.”

Chris Kirkpatrick seeks help.

Chris Kirkpatrick, the new HoH, went to Lamar and Todd for advice on who to evict.

“What does your gut tell you?” Lamar inquired.

“The competition’s goal is to eliminate it.”

Chris considered putting Lamar up for elimination at first, but changed his mind after Lamar expressed loyalty to the Head of Household.

“I didn’t realize Todd and Lamar would be so cooperative,” Chris admitted.

He asked Lamar if he’d be willing to face Mirai for eviction, and the basketball superstar agreed.

