On Christmas Eve, watch Encanto, Elf, The Mezzotint, The Amazing Blunden, and Don’t Look Up on TV.

Prepare your remote controls…

Only one way to start the Christmas weekend is with a ridiculously early children’s film.

Encanto, a new Pixar film premiering on Disney(plus) at 8 a.m., tells the story of the Madrigals, a Colombian family who must save their hometown when the local magic begins to fade.

From one Disney film to the next: Frozen (1.30pm, BBC One) kicks off the afternoon festivities, with the classicIt’s A Wonderful Life (2pm, Channel 4) providing a more mature viewing experience.

If your Christmas Eve plans haven’t changed, now is the time to take a disco nap and wake up just in time to see Will Ferrell’s breakout performance as Buddy the Elf in Elf (5.05pm, Sky Showcase).

Young Timmy gets lost when the flock raids the farmhouse for Christmas decorations, and Shaun the Sheep gets involved in festive high jinks in The Flight Before Christmas (BBC One) at 6 p.m.

Fans of Aardman animations may enjoy Robin Robin (currently streaming on Netflix), a charming film about a young bird raised by a family of mice who sets out to learn how to fly.

Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister is thwarting robbers in a series of escalating pranks in Home Alone (6pm, Channel 4), for those who prefer to stick with what they know at Christmas.

The Amazing Mr Blunden, a remake of the beloved 1972 film, will premiere at 7 p.m. on Sky Max.

The time-traveling adventure follows two teenagers who get a job as caretakers of an old house… only to discover it’s haunted. Directed by and starring Mark Gatiss, with Simon Callow as the eponymous Mr Blunden, the time-traveling adventure follows two teenagers who get a job as caretakers of an old house… only to discover it’s haunted.

Join former The One Show host Matt Baker at his family farm in the Durham Dales in Our Christmas in the Dales, which airs at 7.55 p.m. on More4.

The Bakers are determined to make the farm look as festive as possible, despite the fact that the cold weather is hard on the animals.

The Greatest Snowman (8pm, Channel 4) comes along just when you think the competition format has been stretched to its limit. A group of celebrities compete in three snow-building and ice-sculpting challenges.

Yes, this is true.

Dani, Johnny Vegas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

