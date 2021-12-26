On Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian displays life-like dolls of herself with Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.

The founder of Poosh documented her vacation for her fans to see.

Kourtney shared a photo of the dolls among a slew of photos and videos from her family’s Christmas celebrations at home.

She didn’t say whether she got the dolls as a gift, if she already had them, or if it was something else.

From herself to Kris, 66, the dolls included all of her family’s famous women.

They appeared to be dressed in stylish outfits similar to those worn by the family in the past, and their yarn hair was styled in popular styles.

Other holiday photos shared by Kourtney include her family’s stockings, Christmas tree photos, and some Christmas baking.

One for each of Kourtney’s children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – as well as one for Travis’ children – Alabama and Landon – were shown in the stocking photo.

There was also a stocking for Atiana De La Hoya, Travis’ ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler’s third child.

Kourtney also proudly displayed a card from her nine-year-old daughter, Penelope.

“To my besty,” it said on the front of the handcrafted creation, which featured a Christmas tree.

Penelope gushed about her mother inside the card, writing, “Merry Christmas you have been the best mom in the world so I wanted to give you a gift.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me.

I hope you will appreciate this gift.

“I adore you and wish you a wonderful Christmas.”

“I adore Penelope.”

“Blessed,” Kourtney wrote on the card.

For Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker, Christmas and Christmas Eve were all about family.

On December 24, the couple celebrated Alabama Barker’s birthday.

Shanna, Travis’ ex-girlfriend, is the mother of his adolescent daughter.

He and Kourtney threw her a winter wonderland birthday party, complete with real snow tubing.

In addition, the couple hired In-N-Out to cater the event.

Kourtney posted photos of her blended family tubing as well as a photo of balloons spelling out “Bama” and “16” that she had purchased.

However, the party did not end there.

Kourtney gave her step-daughter-to-be a pair of Gucci slides worth (dollar)500.

Kourtney, Travis, and the kids also attended Kris’ annual holiday party in addition to the birthday celebration.

However, due to Covid, the party was once again scaled back.

Kanye West, Kim’s ex-boyfriend, and her new love interest, Pete Davidson, were reportedly invited.

Pete, on the other hand, was spotted in New York on Christmas Eve.

