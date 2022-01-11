On Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor,’ who will have their rose taken away on a group date?

‘The Bachelor’ 2022: On Clayton Echard’s Season, Who Gets Their Rose Taken Away on a Group Date?

If there’s one constant on ABC’s hit reality dating show The Bachelor, it’s the amount of drama that viewers get to witness.

This season appears to be no different, with Clayton Echard as the leading man.

The Bachelor Season 26 has already delivered plenty of action, with Salley Carson rejecting Clayton’s rose and Claire Heilig having a little too much to drink on the first night.

One lady has her rose taken away from her after it has been given to her on a group date.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ 2022.]]

The Bachelor Season 26 premiere provided viewers with plenty of dramatic moments.

Jaw-dropping episodes have been a staple of the franchise throughout its history.

Clayton had a lot on his plate the first night the ladies were in the mansion.

Some fans may be hoping for smooth sailing from here on out after giving Claire Heilig the boot before the first Rose Ceremony of the season.

Don’t hold your breath, though.

We know one woman receives the Group Date Rose, but it is taken away before the night is over, thanks to Bachelor franchise super sleuth Reality Steve.

Cassidy Timbrooks, to be precise.

Cassidy was caught texting another guy, according to Reality Steve.

“At the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, it’s discovered that Cassidy Timbrooks was still texting a guy while she was in quarantine before she got her phone taken away, either because she told someone who then spread it or something to that effect,” the blogger wrote.

Even though Cassidy already had a group date rose from that week, Clayton decides to take it away from her and send her home.”

Cassidy’s texting has been mentioned before, but not in this blog post.

