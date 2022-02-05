On Crunchyroll and Funimation, ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 2 will be released in English dub.

Crunchyroll and Funimation have set a release date for ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 2 in English dub.

Since its premiere in January, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has been building to an epic conclusion, making it one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year.

Those who prefer the English dub version of the show will have to wait a little longer for the new episodes.

However, Crunchyroll and Funimation have finally revealed the dub’s release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 — and it’s coming soon.

The most popular TV show and anime in 2021 was ‘Attack on Titan.’

Every Sunday, when new episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 are released on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, fans are enthralled.

These episodes have only been available in Japanese with subtitles so far.

However, viewers will soon be able to watch the battle between Paradis Island and Marley in a variety of languages.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced in an email to that the English dub of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on February 15th.

A synopsis of the upcoming episodes was also included in the announcement:

“The lines between friends and enemies become even more blurred in the epic continuation of the worldwide anime phenomenon, beginning with episode 76.

The War for Paradis erupts in Shiganshina, and as the battle continues, the true intentions of the masterminds behind the world’s current state become clear….”

On February, the Spanish and Portuguese dubs will be released on both platforms.

In terms of the English dub, it appears that the usual cast will be returning for the anime’s final chapter.

On February 13, Funimation will premiere the English dub for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2!

Eren’s Voice Actor “Couldn’t Stop Shedding Tears” While Recording Season 4 of “Attack on Titan”

In addition to announcing the dub release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, Funimation and Crunchyroll also revealed the voice cast for the English dubs.

Mike McFarland, the English ADR director, has been confirmed by the companies.

They also revealed which cast members will return for the big finale:

It’s reassuring to know that the main voice actors will stay on for the entire run of Attack on Titan.

Fans won’t have to wait until the final season’s second half begins streaming to hear them again.

